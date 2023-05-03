Death – Obituary News : Olympian Ralph Boston, First 27-Foot Jumper, Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. Boston was a legendary athlete who broke Jesse Owens’ world record and went on to break or tie the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark in the long jump.

Boston’s first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 when he jumped 26 feet and 11 inches, surpassing the 25-year-old record held by the great Jesse Owens. Boston went on to win gold in Rome, and nine months later, he broke the 27-foot mark.

In 1968, Boston was warming up for the Mexico City Games when Bob Beamon shattered the world record by nearly two feet, with a jump that stands among the greatest single moments in Olympic history. Boston went on to win bronze in the 1968 meet where Beamon set his record.

In an interview with Mississippi Today, Beamon said it was Boston who came up to him after he had faulted on his first two attempts and suggested he adjust his footwork in the run-up. “I figured I had better listen to the master, and I did,” Beamon said.

Boston was a true pioneer in the sport of track and field. He was known for his technical prowess, his dedication, and his sportsmanship. He was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1974 and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1985.

Boston’s legacy will live on as one of the greatest long jumpers in history. He was a true inspiration to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

