Death – Obituary News : Olympian Ralph Boston, First to Jump 27 Feet, Passes at 83

Remembering Ralph Boston: The Olympic Long Jump Champion

Athletics has always been one of the most popular sports in the Olympic Games. It is the perfect showcase for the best athletes in the world to demonstrate their speed, strength, and agility. Among the many greats who have graced the Olympic stage, Ralph Boston stands tall as one of the greatest long jumpers of all time. Boston, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83, was the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ world record and then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games.

Boston had an illustrious career that spanned over a decade. He broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Owens. Boston won gold in Rome, then, nine months later, he eclipsed 27 feet, setting a new world record of 27 feet, 1/2 inches.

But Boston’s most remarkable achievement was his role in the record-breaking jump by Bob Beamon in the 1968 Mexico City Games. According to Beamon, it was Boston who came up to him after he had faulted on his first two attempts and suggested he adjust his footwork in the run-up. “I figured I had better listen to the master, and I did,” Beamon said. Beamon went on to jump 29-2 1/4, shattering the record by nearly two feet in a jump that stands among the greatest single moments in Olympic history.

Boston’s success on the track was not limited to the Olympics. He won four consecutive AAU long jump titles from 1961 to 1964 and was a three-time Pan American Games champion. He also won the long jump at the 1959 and 1963 NCAA Championships while competing for Tennessee State University. In 1961, he was named the outstanding athlete of the year by Track and Field News.

Despite his many achievements, Boston’s Olympic career was marked by both triumph and disappointment. Coming off his win in 1960, Boston was favored four years later, but a gusty rainstorm and an unexpected performance by Britain’s Lynn Davies quashed Boston’s hope for a repeat. Boston won bronze in the 1968 meet where Beamon set his record.

But Boston’s legacy as one of the greatest long jumpers of all time was already secure. He was a trailblazer in the sport, breaking records and setting new standards for excellence. He was a true champion who inspired generations of athletes to follow in his footsteps.

Boston was not just a great athlete, but also a great human being. He lived a full and meaningful life, dedicating himself to various causes such as civil rights and education. He was a mentor to many young athletes and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others.

Boston’s passing is a loss for the world of athletics, but his legacy will live on forever. He will be remembered as a true champion and an inspiration to all who strive for greatness. Rest in peace, Ralph Boston.

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83/