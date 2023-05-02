Death – Obituary News : Olympic long jump champ Ralph Boston dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Laurel Mourns the Loss of Olympic Champion Ralph Boston

Laurel, Mississippi is grieving the loss of one of its own, Olympic champion Ralph Boston, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 83. Boston was a trailblazer in the world of athletics, breaking Jesse Owens’ world record in the long jump and earning the Olympic title. He continued his success, winning silver and bronze at the next two Olympics.

Boston’s achievements did not go unrecognized, as he was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1979. His legacy lives on in his hometown, with Ralph Boston Park serving as a tribute to his accomplishments and impact on the community.

The sports world is also feeling the loss of Boston, with condolences pouring in from all corners, including Olympic great Carl Lewis, who credits Boston as a major influence in his life. Lewis tweeted, “I’m devastated about Ralph Boston’s passing. As a child I idolized him and he was a major influence in my life. I’ll miss his voice and support. He changed the game as an athlete, advocate and mentor. Jumpers, know his name!!! Rest with the greats.”

Boston’s impact on the world of athletics extends far beyond his achievements on the track. He was an advocate and mentor, inspiring countless athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In honor of Boston’s life and legacy, the city of Laurel encourages all to remember his name and the impact he had on the world of sports. Rest in peace, Ralph Boston.

