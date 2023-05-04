Death – Obituary News : Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: The Sprinter Who Conquered the Olympics

On Wednesday, the world of athletics mourned the loss of Tori Bowie, a celebrated sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She was only 32 years old. Bowie’s death was announced by her management company and USA Track and Field, but no cause of death was given.

A Natural Talent Emerges

Born on August 27, 1990, in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was a natural athlete. She was coaxed into track and field as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. In 2011, she attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events.

Conquering the Olympics

Bowie’s defining moment came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. Her performance catapulted her to global fame, and she became a household name overnight.

A year later, Bowie won the 100m at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold. Her impact on the sport was immeasurable, and she was one of the most talented athletes of her generation.

Remembering Her Legacy

The news of Bowie’s death has come as a shock to the athletics community. USATF CEO Max Siegel released a statement expressing his condolences, stating that “her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Track coach Craig Poole, who worked with Bowie early in her career and again later, remembers her as a “very enthusiastic, sparkling personality” and says that “she was really fun to work with.”

Bowie’s legacy will live on, and she will always be remembered as a fierce competitor who conquered the Olympics and inspired a generation of young athletes. Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

News Source : Associated Press,Pat Graham

Source Link :U.S. sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32/