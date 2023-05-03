Death – Obituary News : Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at Age 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie: Remembering a Three-Time Olympic Medalist and Two-Time World Champion

The track and field world was rocked by the news of Tori Bowie’s passing on May 3, 2023. The sprinter, who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, died at the age of 32. Bowie’s death was announced by her management company and USA Track and Field, but no cause of death was given.

Early Life and Career

Born in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Rio Olympics and World Championships

Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Tributes from the Track and Field Community

The track and field community mourned the loss of Bowie on social media. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones added, “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.” Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic medalist in the long jump, wrote, “I’m so heartbroken over this…You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did…RIP!”

A Life Cut Too Short

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college. Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

In a post on Twitter, Icon Management included a picture of Bowie holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The management company wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

The loss of Tori Bowie is felt deeply by the track and field community and beyond. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Tori.

News Source : Boston.com

Source Link :U.S. sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32/