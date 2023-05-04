Death – Obituary News : Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Sprinting Legend Taken Too Soon

The world of track and field is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected passing of Tori Bowie, the three-time Olympic medalist who died at the age of 32. The sprinter, who won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, as well as gold in the 4x100m relay, was found dead in her home in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bowie was born on August 27, 1990, in Sandhill, Mississippi. She was raised by her grandmother after being left at a foster home as an infant. Initially a basketball player, Bowie was convinced to try track and field as a teenager, and quickly made a name for herself as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi University where she won the long jump NCAA championships at both the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

But it was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Bowie truly made her mark on the track and field world. Her electrifying performances in the 100m and 200m earned her silver and bronze medals, respectively, and she was part of the team that took gold in the 4x100m relay. A year later, Bowie won the 100m at the 2017 world championships in London and helped the 4x100m team to another gold medal.

Bowie’s impact on the sport cannot be overstated. USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement, “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.” Her former coach Craig Poole described her as a “very enthusiastic, sparkling personality” who was “really fun to work with.”

The track and field community took to social media to express their shock and sadness at Bowie’s passing. Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote on Twitter, “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones tweeted, “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Bowie’s death is a tragic loss for the world of athletics, but her legacy as a sprinting legend will live on. As her management company Icon Management wrote in a tribute on Twitter, “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.” Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

News Source : News 3 WTKR Norfolk

Source Link :US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32/