Death – Obituary News : “Olympic Pentathlon Champion Jim Fox Passes Away at Age”

Legendary Olympic modern pentathlon champion Jim Fox passes away at 81

Jim Fox, a former modern pentathlon Olympic gold medalist, passed away at the age of 81 on April 29, 2023. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Fox, along with his teammates Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker, won gold for Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada. Fox was also known for his role in uncovering the cheating of Soviet Union Red Army soldier Boris Onishchenko, who was disqualified for hiding a switch in his fencing sword to register false hits.

Fox was a key figure in modern pentathlon, serving as the head of Pentathlon GB after retiring from competition. He was also a supporter of the sport in the British Army, and was remembered by British Army Sport as an “outstanding athlete and supporter of Modern Pentathlon.”

Jim Fox’s Olympics career spanned four consecutive Olympic games, and he finished fourth in the individual event at the Munich Olympics in 1972. He had planned to retire after the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, but coach Ron Bright convinced him to continue competing.

Fox was happily married to his wife Alex and had three athletic daughters. His net worth was estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million at the time of his passing.

The sports world paid tribute to Jim Fox, recognizing him as a passionate and caring individual who loved sports and his country. Pentathlon GB expressed their condolences to his family and thanked him for his contributions to the sport.

In conclusion, the passing of Jim Fox, a legendary Olympic champion, has left a void in the world of modern pentathlon. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the sport and his dedication to his country.