Death – Obituary News : One killed, seven injured in knife attack outside club

One person was killed and several others were injured during a knife attack by an assailant outside a club.

Man Dead and Seven Injured in Nightclub Attack

In the early hours of Sunday morning, an attack outside the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, Cornwall has left one man dead and seven others injured. The Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim was a man in his 30s who died at the scene. The seven injured individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police are currently investigating the incident and have not released any further information at this time.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community and has left many people concerned about safety around nightclubs. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to the authorities.

