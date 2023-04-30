Death – Obituary News : One person missing as building collapses in Calabar.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person is unaccounted for after a two-storey building collapsed in Calabar, narrowly avoiding a fatal outcome.

13 People Escape Death in Calabar as Two-Storey Building Collapses

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. The incident occurred on Nta Eke Street, along the Efio-Ette axis of Ikot Ishie, while workers were trying to complete the second decking of the building. Thankfully, at least 13 persons escaped death as medical and other relevant personnel were deployed to rescue the victims and convey them to the hospital.

Negligence and the use of sub-standard building materials were identified as the cause of the building collapse, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Eric Anderson. Anderson also revealed that the builder had earlier attracted the attention of the Ministry of Urban Renewal, which issued an advisory stop-work notice that the builder ignored.

Anderson said, “Already, a number of persons trapped in the collapsed building have been rescued and have been taken to hospital for proper treatment.” He further appreciated the quick intervention of the member-elect for Calabar Municipality, Mr Stanley Nsemo, for providing the excavator and emergency relief materials, as well as collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure that ambulances were on the ground to convey affected persons to the hospital.

In an update on Sunday, April 30, the commissioner confirmed that 13 workers were at the site before the incident, but only 10 were there when the incident happened, as three took a break. “The people originally working at the site were 13, but three took a break before the incident, so only 10 were on the ground when the building collapsed. We can account for the 10 persons, but the security guard told us that a boy was seen at the site seconds before the collapse,” Anderson said.

This incident highlights the importance of adhering to proper building standards and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and the public. It is also a reminder that negligence and the use of sub-standard building materials can lead to disastrous consequences.

The government and relevant authorities must take steps to ensure that builders and contractors comply with building regulations and standards to prevent future building collapse incidents. The safety of workers and the public must always be the top priority in construction projects.