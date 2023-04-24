Death – Obituary News : Only Fools And Horses Star’s Cause Of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How did the actor from Only Fools and Horses, Kate Saunders, pass away?

Katharine Mary Saunders: A Multi-Talented English Writer, Actress, and Journalist

Katharine Mary Saunders, born in 1960 to a Catholic family in London, was the eldest of six children. Her father, Basil Saunders, was a public relations advocate while her mother, Betty (née Smith) Saunders, was a journalist. She attended the Camden School for Girls and excelled in writing and acting.

Saunders had a successful acting career in her twenties, including a memorable appearance in the iconic British sitcom, Only Fools and Horses, where she played a policewoman dated by Rodney Trotter in a 1982 episode. She also appeared on popular BBC Radio 4 programs such as Woman’s Hour, Start the Week, and Kaleidoscope. Along with Sandi Toksvig, she was a guest on the first episode of the long-running news quiz program, Have I Got News for You.

Besides acting, Saunders was a prolific writer who contributed to UK newspapers and magazines, including The Sunday Times, Sunday Express, Daily Telegraph, She, and Cosmopolitan. She wrote numerous novels, including the critically acclaimed Wild Young Bohemians, and co-wrote Catholics and Sex (1992) with Peter Stanford, then-editor of the Catholic Herald. Saunders and Stanford also presented a television series based on the book on Channel 4.

Saunders’s children’s books are particularly noteworthy. She won the Betty Trask Award for Night Shall Overtake Us, and the Costa Children’s Book Award for Five Children on the Western Front (2014), a contribution to the classic fantasy series that E. Nesbit inaugurated in 1902 with Five Children and It. Saunders also contributed to the authorized Winnie-the-Pooh sequel, The Best Bear in All the World. Her children’s novel, The Land of Neverendings, was shortlisted for the 2019 Carnegie Medal, as was Five Children on the Western Front in 2016.

Saunders married Philip Wells in 1985, and they had a son. Unfortunately, their son died by suicide when he was nineteen, and Saunders’s health deteriorated significantly afterward. She battled multiple sclerosis for several years, but continued to write and create until the end of her life.

On 21 April 2023, Saunders passed away at her home in Archway, London, at the age of 62. Her contributions to literature, acting, and journalism will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.