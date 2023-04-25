Death – Obituary News : Ontario Hockey Referee Andrew Bartlett Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Bartlett, a well-known and respected hockey referee and coach from Ontario, has passed away.

Remembering Andrew Bartlett: Veteran Hockey Referee and Coach

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Andrew Bartlett. The Ontario native passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with colon cancer. His passing has left a tremendous void in the hockey community in Northwestern Ontario.

A Passion for Hockey and Refereeing

Andrew Bartlett was a well-respected figure in the hockey community, having spent more than 35 years as a referee and coach. He was known for his dedication and professionalism, which earned him numerous awards over the years.

In 2018, Bartlett was awarded the HNO Most Deserving Official Award, and in 2019 he was honored with the inaugural SIJHL Most Devoted Official Award. His colleagues remember him as a great referee and an even better person. His dedication to his craft and his love for the game of hockey will be greatly missed.

A Difficult Year

For Bartlett, this year has been especially challenging. A routine test revealed a potential problem, which led to a colonoscopy and the diagnosis of cancer. From there, it was a long and arduous journey through chemotherapy and the uncertainty that comes with fighting such a serious illness.

Through it all, Bartlett never lost his love for the game of hockey. He continued to follow it closely, using his vast experience as a soccer official to his advantage as a hockey official. He was inspired by former SIJHL Commissioner Bryan Graham and colleague Scott Wrigley, and he spent a great deal of time shadowing his son, Brendan, who also played the game.

A Legacy That Lives On

Although Andrew Bartlett is no longer with us, his legacy as a dedicated referee, coach, and hockey enthusiast lives on. He touched the lives of many people in the hockey community, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Andrew Bartlett will always be remembered for his passion, professionalism, and love for the game of hockey.

Rest in peace, Andrew Bartlett.

