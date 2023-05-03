Death – Obituary News : Opal Jewell, 65, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Opal Jewell Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

Opal Jean Jewell passed away at her home on May 1, 2023, at the age of 65. She was the beloved wife of David Jewell, who had preceded her in death. Opal was born on November 21, 1957, in Breathitt County to James Charles King and Charity Cole Caudill.

Family and Survivors

Opal is survived by her children Leslie (Joe) Hughes, Hazel (John) French, and Charles (Melissa) King. She also leaves behind her brothers Steven King, James King, and Johnnie King, and sisters Barbara Wolfe, Eunice Dunn, and Nora Lee Booth. Opal will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Johnathan Haddix, Kiser Larrison, Ricky Tracy Jr., Jay Hughes, Alexa Hughes, Jade Pennington, Austin King, Nathan Tucker, and Kaylyn Tucker.

Opal’s mother, father, and sister Evalee Perkins had preceded her in death.

A Life Well-Lived

Opal was a woman of great faith and had a heart for serving others. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Opal’s smile could light up a room, and she had a way of making everyone feel welcome and loved.

Opal was a woman of many talents and interests. She loved to cook, and her family always looked forward to her delicious meals. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in her beautiful flowers and vegetables. Opal was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her family and friends.

Opal’s legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched during her lifetime. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her unwavering faith.

Services

A funeral service will be held in Opal’s honor on Friday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wells Funeral Home in the city of Wells. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Farewell, Opal

Opal was a woman of great character, and her passing is a loss to all who knew her. We take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her beloved husband and other family members who have gone before her. Rest in peace, Opal, and know that you will be forever loved and missed.

