Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I need to be provided with the original title to be able to rewrite it. Please provide me with the original title.

OPC Member Allegedly Pushes Ondo Prince to Death During Funeral in Akure

A tragic incident occurred at a funeral held at the Dome in Akure on Friday, April 28, 2023, when a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, allegedly killed an Akure Prince, Adesoji Adesida, in Ondo State. According to reports, Akinwale was beating his girlfriend at the funeral over an accusation that she was exchanging phone numbers with another man.

Adesida attempted to prevent Akinwale from beating the girlfriend, which reportedly led to Akinwale pushing the prince out of anger. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead. The suspect was subsequently arrested by the policemen at Ala station in Akure and is currently in police custody where he is being interrogated by detectives.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing. Prince Stephen Adeyinka Adeyinka, a cousin to the deceased, also confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“Prince Adesoji Adesida was killed in Akure by an OPC member Rafiu Akinwale (a.k.a Slow) from Ibadan last Friday during a funeral ceremony of our beloved family member. He was arrested by the police DPO at Ala, Akure,” he wrote. “However OPC is trying to get him out of the police without him facing the full extent of the law. Please help us spread the message so OPC do not get away with this murder of a peacemaker Prince Adesoji Adesida. Thank you.”

This incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice for the deceased prince. It is a reminder that violence should never be the solution to any issue, and that individuals should learn to control their emotions and resolve conflicts peacefully. The family of the deceased is seeking justice, and the authorities must ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law. May the soul of Prince Adesoji Adesida rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :OPC member allegedly pushes Ondo Prince to death during funeral in Akure/