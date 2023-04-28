Death – Obituary News : Orangetheory Fitness Coach in Jacksonville, Florida Passes Away at 38

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The head coach of Orangetheory Fitness in Jacksonville, Florida, Will Wilson, passed away at the age of 38. This news was reported by TOP INFO GUIDE.

Headline: Orangetheory Fitness Coach Will Wilson Passes Away at 38

Introduction:

Will Wilson, the head coach of Orangetheory Fitness in Jacksonville, Florida, has passed away at the age of 38. His death has left his family, friends, and colleagues devastated. While the details surrounding his passing have not been made public, the Orangetheory Fitness community has come together to remember and honor Wilson’s legacy.

Orangetheory Fitness Community Mourns the Loss of Coach Will Wilson

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Orangetheory Fitness community received the heartbreaking news of Coach Will Wilson’s passing. In a statement released on their official Facebook page, the Northbrook location shared their grief and condolences for Wilson’s family and friends. Wilson was the first Head Coach of OTF Evanston and had coached over 4,000 classes in the Chicagoland area before moving to Florida to continue his Orangetheory journey. Throughout his career, Wilson had tallied over 8,000 classes, leaving his mark on the OTF Northbrook community.

Remembering Coach Will Wilson

Wilson’s impact on the Orangetheory Fitness community was immense. He was known for his famous strut, 3-2-1 all-out countdown, humor, heart, and ability to make everyone feel good about themselves. His energy and culture have become a part of the OTF Northbrook community, and his legacy will continue to live on. The Orangetheory Fitness community has come together to remember and honor Wilson’s life, sharing their memories and condolences on social media.

Offering Condolences to the Family and Friends of Coach Will Wilson

The passing of Coach Will Wilson has left his family and friends in mourning. The Orangetheory Fitness community has come together to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time. If you would like to share a message or prayer for Wilson’s loved ones, please feel free to do so. Your words of comfort and support can go a long way in helping those affected by this great loss.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Coach Will Wilson has left a void in the Orangetheory Fitness community. His presence and energy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.