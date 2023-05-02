Death – Obituary News : Orappankettu Waterfalls Accident Claims Youth’s Life in Thrissur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred in Thrissur, where a young man lost his life due to an accident. The victim, K.R. Rohith, a 20-year-old student from Kollam, drowned in the Kayal river in Vellachattam. His friend, Amal, also fell into the river, but luckily, he was rescued in time.

The incident happened when the two friends went out for a swim in the river. Unfortunately, Rohith got into trouble and could not swim back to the shore. His friend Amal tried to save him but was unable to do so. Local residents and the police were notified of the incident, but by the time they arrived, it was too late.

The accident has left the friends and family members of the victim in a state of shock. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

In another news, a group of six friends from Thrissur visited a friend who was admitted to the hospital after being attacked with acid. The victim, a young woman, was attacked by her former partner with acid, causing severe burns to her face and body. She is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The group of friends who visited the victim expressed their support and solidarity with her. They also urged the government to take more stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, the state government has launched a comprehensive healthcare scheme called ‘MediSep’ for the benefit of the people. The scheme aims to provide health insurance coverage to all citizens of the state, including pensioners and their dependents. The scheme has already benefited over two lakh people in just ten months since its launch.

The scheme provides insurance coverage for various medical expenses, including hospitalization, surgeries, and other treatments. It also offers financial assistance to those who require expensive treatments, such as cancer treatment or organ transplants. The scheme has been lauded as a significant step towards providing affordable healthcare to all citizens of the state.

In conclusion, the incidents in Thrissur highlight the need for greater safety measures and healthcare facilities in the state. The government’s ‘MediSep’ scheme is a positive step towards providing affordable healthcare to all citizens of the state. It is hoped that more such initiatives will be undertaken in the future to ensure the well-being of the people.

