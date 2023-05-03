Death – Obituary News : Order for Judicial Inquiry into Kaliaganj Shooting Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kaliaganj Death Case: A Tragic End to a Youth’s Life

Mrityunjoy Burman, a 33-year-old youth from Kaliaganj, was shot dead on the night of April 26. The state claimed that the police had fired two rounds in self-defence to control the situation. However, the incident has raised questions about police brutality and the use of excessive force in handling public protests.

The Events Leading to the Tragedy

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place during a protest against the construction of a power substation in the area. The protesters had been demanding a meeting with the local authorities to discuss their concerns, but their requests had been ignored. As tension mounted, the police arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd.

However, instead of trying to defuse the situation, the police began using force to disperse the protesters. They lathi-charged the crowd, fired tear gas shells and even opened fire. It was during this chaos that Mrityunjoy Burman was shot dead.

The State’s Version of Events

When the case came up for hearing at the Calcutta High Court, the state presented its version of events. It claimed that the police had acted in self-defence and had fired two rounds to control the situation. The state argued that the protesters had turned violent and had attacked the police with stones and other objects. The police had no other option but to use force to disperse the crowd.

The state’s version of events has been met with skepticism by many. Eyewitness accounts contradict the state’s claim that the protesters were violent. Many have also questioned the need for the police to use lethal force to control a peaceful protest.

Police Brutality and the Use of Excessive Force

The Kaliaganj death case has once again highlighted the issue of police brutality and the use of excessive force in handling public protests. The police have a duty to maintain law and order, but they must do so in a manner that respects the rights of citizens. The use of force should always be a last resort and should be proportionate to the threat faced by the police.

Unfortunately, incidents of police brutality are not uncommon in India. The police often resort to violence to control protests, even when the situation does not warrant it. This leads to unnecessary injuries and even deaths, as in the case of Mrityunjoy Burman.

Accountability and Justice

The Kaliaganj death case has sparked outrage among the public, who are demanding accountability and justice for Mrityunjoy Burman. The state must conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold those responsible for the youth’s death accountable. The police must also be held to account for their actions and should face legal consequences if found guilty of using excessive force.

It is also important to address the root cause of the protest – the construction of the power substation. The concerns of the protesters must be heard and addressed in a democratic manner. The government must engage with citizens and address their grievances through dialogue and consultation.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Mrityunjoy Burman is a reminder that police brutality and the use of excessive force in handling public protests is a serious problem in India. The state must take steps to ensure that the police act in a manner that is consistent with the rule of law and respects the rights of citizens.

Accountability and justice must be served in the Kaliaganj death case. The state must conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible for the youth’s death accountable. The government must also address the concerns of the protesters and engage with citizens in a democratic manner to address their grievances.

News Source : Julie

Source Link :Kaliaganj Death Case | The youth of Kaliyaganj died after being shot, Calcutta High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry dgtl/