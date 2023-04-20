Death – Obituary News : Oregon football mourns loss of Hall of Famers Wilcox and Berry, teammates on ’63 team.

The University of Oregon Athletics is deeply saddened by the loss of two of its Hall of Famers, Dave Wilcox and Bob Berry. Both of them share a common bond as former teammates on the 1963 team, leaving behind an indelible mark on the program.

Wilcox, known as “The Intimidator,” played linebacker for the Ducks from 1960-1963, earning All-American honors in his final season. He went on to have a successful NFL career, playing 11 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and earning seven Pro Bowl selections.

Berry, a quarterback for the Ducks in the early 1960s, also earned All-American honors during his time at Oregon. He went on to play for several NFL teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, before transitioning into coaching. Berry served as the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 1977-1982.

While both Wilcox and Berry had successful individual careers, it is their shared legacy as teammates on the 1963 team that will forever link them. That season, the Ducks went 8-2 and beat the Oregon State Beavers in the Civil War game, earning a trip to the Sun Bowl.

Their impact on Oregon football has continued long after their playing days. Both have been honored by the program in various ways, including having their jerseys retired and being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Upon hearing the news of their passing, tributes poured in from former teammates and fans alike. Current Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal tweeted, “We offer our condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Ducks legends Dave Wilcox and Bob Berry. They are forever a part of our program’s storied history and will be deeply missed.”

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert also shared his condolences, writing, “Sad to hear about the passing of two Oregon football legends. Their impact on the program will not be forgotten.”

Wilcox and Berry may be gone, but their legacy at Oregon will live on. Their contributions to the program will be remembered by generations of Ducks fans and players, and their names will continue to be synonymous with excellence, dedication, and determination. Rest in peace, Dave Wilcox and Bob Berry.

Oregon Football mourns the passing of two UO Athletics Hall of Famers, Dave Wilcox and Bob Berry. Their legacies are forever linked as teammates on the 1963 team. pic.twitter.com/2R92k2tmVE — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 20, 2023

