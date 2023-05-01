Death – Obituary News : OSU Announcer Bob Kennedy’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Kennedy, the renowned announcer for Ohio State University (OSU), passed away recently. He was a beloved figure in the world of sports announcing and had a long and distinguished career at OSU. Kennedy’s death has left the sports community in mourning.

Kennedy was known for his distinctive voice and his ability to captivate audiences with his commentary. He was a fixture at OSU sporting events for many years and was beloved by fans, players, and coaches alike. His passion for sports and his dedication to his craft made him a true icon in the world of sports announcing.

Kennedy’s death was a great loss to the OSU community and the entire sports world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and worked with him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bob Kennedy.

Remembering Bob Kennedy: The Voice of Ohio State Athletics

Bob Kennedy’s Career in Sports Broadcasting

Bob Kennedy was a well-known PA announcer for various sports teams in Ohio. He worked as a PA announcer at Ohio State University, Otterbein University, and Clippers games. Additionally, he worked as an on-air radio personality for WDLR for six years and as a traffic reporter for WSYX for two years.

Kennedy was the PA voice of the Buckeyes for two decades, announcing football games at Ohio Stadium. He also handled PA responsibilities for baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s hockey matches, and men’s basketball games at Ohio State.

The Tragic Death of Bob Kennedy

On Sunday, it was announced that Bob Kennedy had passed away at the age of 59. The Ohio State University Athletic Department released a statement confirming his death, but did not reveal the cause of death.

It was reported that Kennedy was scheduled to announce the Ohio State baseball team’s series finale with Illinois on Sunday but did not show up. Athletic department officials reached out to local authorities to perform a wellness check at his home, where he was found deceased.

Tributes Pour In for Bob Kennedy

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes poured in for Bob Kennedy on social media. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith paid tribute to Kennedy, writing, “RIP to a good man and great Buckeye.” Many others expressed their condolences, including Andy Winters, who wrote, “The voice of Otterbein. RIP Bob. You will be sorely missed.”

Bob Kennedy’s Health Condition Before His Passing

Before his passing, Bob Kennedy had shared some posts on his Facebook page discussing his health. On April 24, he shared that he was struggling with osteoarthritis in his lower back, knees, and legs, but that he and his doctor had a game plan that included cortisone and physical therapy.

While it is unclear if his health played a role in his passing, many speculate that it may have been a contributing factor.

Final Thoughts

Bob Kennedy will always be remembered for his contributions to Ohio State athletics and the world of sports broadcasting. His passing is a great loss to the Ohio sports community, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.