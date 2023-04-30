Death – Obituary News : Osun accident claims 16 lives in fiery blaze

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A person was fatally burned in an accident that occurred in Osun.

Tragedy Strikes: 16 Burnt to Death in Osun State Accident

In a heart-wrenching incident that occurred on the Ode-Omu expressway in Osun State, no fewer than 16 individuals lost their lives in a ghastly road accident. The accident happened around the Mat-Oil area at Ode-Omu community on Friday, and the news was confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State, Henry Benamesia.

The accident reportedly occurred due to excessive speed and lack of adherence to traffic regulations by the two drivers involved. The accident involved a commercial vehicle, a Mazda with Reg. No. APP 834 XT, and a Lexus Jeep with Reg. No. LSR 304 HW. The FRSC official stated that the deceased comprised 11 adults and five children, who were burnt beyond recognition.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The FRSC rescue team, in collaboration with other agencies, including the police from Odeomu Division, carried out the evacuation, while the wreckage was removed to prevent traffic gridlock on the expressway.

This incident is a grim reminder of the importance of following traffic regulations and driving responsibly. The consequences of reckless driving can be catastrophic, as seen in this tragic accident. The FRSC has reiterated the need for all motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and to prioritize safety on the roads.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. May their souls rest in peace.