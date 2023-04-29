Death – Obituary News : Osun Auto Crash Claims 16 Lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A person died in a fiery car accident in Osun.

Tragedy struck on Friday when a fatal auto crash claimed the lives of at least 16 people along the Ode-Omu highway in Osun State. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Henry Benamesia, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Osogbo. According to him, the accident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. around the Mat-Oil area of the Ode-Omu community. The two vehicles involved in the crash were identified as a Mazda commercial vehicle with Reg. No. APP 834 XT and a Lexus Jeep with Reg. No. LSR 304 HW.

Benamesia revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speed and a lack of adherence to traffic regulations by the two drivers. Unfortunately, the deceased, comprising 11 adults and five children, were burnt beyond recognition. The remains of the victims were deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Osogbo. The FRSC rescue team, in collaboration with other sister agencies, including the police from Odeomu Division, carried out the evacuation.

The incident is a grim reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need for stricter adherence to traffic regulations. It is essential that drivers exercise caution and obey traffic laws to prevent avoidable road accidents. The FRSC and other relevant authorities must also intensify efforts to educate drivers on the importance of road safety and the consequences of flouting traffic regulations.

In conclusion, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. May they find comfort in this difficult time, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. We must all work together to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring on our roads.