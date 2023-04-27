Death – Obituary News : “Out of my way, I’m coming first!” (limit: 37 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“You guys go ahead of me!”

Madam Inutz Reacts Fiercely to Death Hoax on Social Media

Social media sensation, Madam Inutz, also known as Daisy Lopez, recently took to social media to express her anger towards netizens who spread false news about her death. The live vendor gained popularity in 2020 for her sharp tongue and fiery attitude while selling online. Madam Inutz’s popularity skyrocketed after her appearance on Season 10 of Pinoy Big Brother: Kuminity in 2022. She then joined Piolo Pascual and Pia Wurtzbach’s comedy show and ventured into showbiz.

However, despite her success, the online star recently found herself at the center of a death hoax, with many netizens believing that she had passed away. Madam Inutz quickly shut down these rumors with a fiery post on her Facebook page, which read, “SA MGA NAGBABALITANG PATAY NA KO TANG*NA NYO MAUUNA PA KAYO SAKIN NAG USAP NA KAMI NI SAN PEDRO KAYO ANG FIRST LIST NYA ” (To those who said that I am dead, you fools will die before me. I have already talked to St. Peter, and you are on his first list).

Madam Inutz’s showbiz career has not affected her online selling business, where she continues to sell not only clothes but also her skincare products. She was initially signed to Star Image, but later backed out due to the advice of some well-known vloggers and influencers, as well as those close to her. She is now under the management of talent manager, Wilbert Tolentino.

As part of her efforts under new management, Madam Inutz plans to release a single titled “INUTIL.” Despite the death hoax, the online personality continues to be a force to be reckoned with on social media, where her loyal fans continue to support her.

In conclusion, Madam Inutz’s fierce reaction to the death hoax circulating on social media platforms shows her strength and determination to prove her naysayers wrong. Her success in both online selling and showbiz proves that she is a force to be reckoned with. We can only expect more from this fiery personality in the future.

Thank you for reading this article. We aim to provide our visitors with fresh and updated news. Please feel free to leave your thoughts and reactions in the comment section below.