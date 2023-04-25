Death – Obituary News : Outcome of Shawn’s Shooting: Did Bo Survive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Was Bo killed by Shawn’s gunshot?

In the Square, Johnny confided in Chanel that Wendy was in Seattle with Tripp and was not taking his calls. Chanel suggested that he give Wendy some space and explain everything when she returned. However, Johnny was worried that Wendy would still be with Tripp by then. He even tried to go to Seattle, but his flight got canceled. Meanwhile, in Seattle, Wendy blocked Johnny’s number and went on a date with Tripp, and they had a great dinner. They then headed to the Ferris wheel and walked the pier.

Back in Salem, Johnny received an alert that his texts to Wendy were not going through. He blamed the drugged biscuits that ruined everything, and Chanel was worried that Sloan succeeded in destroying her business. Leo then walked by, wondering when the big day was. Johnny shouted that he and Chanel were not getting married. When Leo learned about Johnny’s relationship with Wendy, he began recording and asked how Wendy took the news of his engagement. Johnny explained that they were high on biscuits, and Leo was curious about these designer drugs. Chanel then yelled that if Leo wanted something juicy, he should write that Sloan drugged her breakfast biscuits.

In Seattle, Wendy continued teasing Tripp for tripping and falling into the Ferris wheel seat before even going for a ride. She then iced his ribs with frozen peas, and they share a kiss.

Trying to sort things out, Johnny and Chanel contemplated what Leo had said in the Square. Chanel knew that Johnny wanted to be with Wendy and decided to lend a helping hand. She called Tripp to explain the circumstances regarding Johnny’s proposal, and Wendy got on the phone to hear Johnny’s explanation. Johnny declared that she was the only woman he wanted, and Wendy believed him, making Johnny happy. However, Wendy looked pensive after the conversation regarding their relationship.

Later on, on a cliff, Hope sobbed over Bo’s body. Steve called an ambulance and Shawn rushed to his parents’ side. Shawn explained that he had to shoot Bo to prevent him from killing Hope. The doctor later announced that Bo had passed away, and Hope passed out. In a dream sequence that followed, Bo reunites with Hope, and they embrace.

Hope then wakes up and learns that Bo was taken to surgery, where his heart started beating again, but he went into a coma. Bo’s family and friends gathered in the hospital waiting room, focusing their energy on Bo and sending him prayers.