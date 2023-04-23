Death – Obituary News : Owner of Ukrainian-Canadian Band “Burya” and Musician

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ron Cahute, Founding Member of Burya Ukrainian-Canadian Band, Dies at 68

The Ukrainian-Canadian community is mourning the loss of musician and composer Ron Cahute, who passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 68. Cahute was a founding member of the Burya band and was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his passing.

While the cause of his death is unknown, Cahute’s passing was confirmed through a heartfelt Facebook post by a friend.

A Passionate Musician and Mentor

Ron Cahute was a Canadian citizen with Ukrainian and Canadian ancestry. He was a talented recording artist and composer who played the accordion and contributed significantly to the development of Ukrainian music and culture. He began his music career playing drums in his father’s group in 1962, and he went on to become a prominent arranger, sound engineer, and musical director for Ukrainian dance groups in Toronto.

Cahute was not only a gifted musician but also an excellent teacher who helped mentor many Ukrainian music groups in the Toronto area. His influence extended beyond the Burya band, making significant contributions to the growth of other music groups.

A Legacy That Will Live Forever

Ron Cahute’s impact on Ukrainian music and culture cannot be overstated. He performed in various cities across the world and helped bring the beauty of Ukrainian music to many. His memory and songs will live on forever, and his contributions will continue to shape the future of Ukrainian music.

Offering Condolences

The entire community shares in the grief of Ron Cahute’s loss, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We pray that they will find comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on, and his contributions will continue to inspire future generations. Please feel free to offer your condolences and prayers as a testament to the impact he made on our community and the music industry.