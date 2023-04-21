Death – Obituary News : PA Congressman Bud Shuster Dies – Obituary by Fox

Bud Shuster Passes Away at 91

Family Friend Confirms Passing Former U.S. Representative Bud Shuster, a renowned Republican legislator and advocate for transportation projects, has passed away. According to Rebekah Sungala, a close family friend, Shuster passed away peacefully on his farm in Everett, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his loved ones, including his son, Bill Shuster, who succeeded him as the representative for southern Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives of the United States of America. Sungala explained that difficulties arose from a hip fracture that Shuster had sustained two weeks prior to his death, which made it difficult for him to walk.

Shuster’s Contributions to Politics Shuster was a notable figure in politics, particularly in the Republican party. He was a renowned legislator, adamant in his support for transportation projects, and was known for his strong Republican beliefs. Representative John Joyce, a Republican in the United States House of Representatives who now serves the area, referred to Shuster as a “true legend in the halls of Congress.”

Controversial Departure from Office In 2001, much to the surprise of his colleagues, Shuster announced his resignation from his position, just one day after being sworn in for his fifteenth term. The reason for his sudden departure was due to being demoted from his role as head of the committee. Three months earlier, Shuster received a citation from the House ethics committee for “serious official misconduct” for accepting illegal gifts, favoring a lobbyist, and using congressional personnel for political operations.