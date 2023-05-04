Death – Obituary News : Painter Yvonne Jacquette dies at 88 in Maine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Exploring the Aerial Landscapes of Yvonne Jacquette’s Waterfront of Belfast Maine

Yvonne Jacquette is an artist who is known for her unique perspective of landscapes. Her passion for aerial views led her to hire a pilot in Belfast to take her up in a two-seat plane so she could capture Maine’s coastline and woods from above. Her painting titled Waterfront of Belfast Maine is a stunning example of her work, showcasing her ability to capture the essence of a location from a bird’s eye view.

Jacquette began her time in Maine more than 50 years ago, painting the foundation and beams of the barn on the Searsmont property where she and her family spent summers. She later set her sights higher, taking to the skies to find inspiration for her art. She would have the pilot circle back over places while she sketched, which required great patience from her pilots. Jacquette had a series of pilots in Maine, all of whom were willing to take her up into the skies to capture the landscapes she was so passionate about.

Jacquette’s aerial views of landscapes were her defining element as an artist. She began flying in commercial airliners to study cloud formations and weather patterns. During a flight on a cloudless day, she began to take notice of the landscape below her and the opportunities it presented. She began sketching and painting natural landscapes as seen from above, starting a process that developed into her signature style.

While Jacquette painted many Maine locations, including Belfast Harbor and Rockland Harbor, she’s also well known for painting city views of New York City, such as Times Square from tall buildings. She painted aerial landscapes across the country and world, including city views of Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Tokyo. She often worked from vantage points such as the World Trade Center and the Washington Monument.

Two concurrent exhibitions featuring Jacquette’s artwork are set to open at the DC Moore Gallery in New York. The exhibitions will serve as a tribute to Jacquette’s life and work as an artist. “Yvonne Jacquette: Looking Up/Down/Inside/Out,” which features the artist’s paintings and works on paper from 1962 through 1976, and “Yvonne Jacquette: Recent Views, Maine & New York,” new paintings that were completed in 2022, will run through June 10. Jacquette had been planning to attend the exhibition, but she passed away on April 23, 2022.

Bridget Moore, the director of the gallery, described Jacquette as one of Maine’s most prominent artists. She noted that Maine was such an important part of Jacquette’s life, and she took advantage of Maine’s unique light to create her work. Jacquette had a sense of freedom in her work and seemed enthralled with the aerial views she captured.

Jacquette’s artwork has been included in a number of exhibitions, including the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Bowdoin Museum of Art in Brunswick, and the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland. Her work is included in the collections of more than 40 museums, including the Metropolitan Museum, the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

In 2010, the Farnsworth Art Museum presented an exhibition of Jacquette’s painting titled “Slab City Rendezvous.” The painting was part of an exhibit that featured a group of Jacquette’s artist friends who all painted in midcoast Maine. Jacquette’s contributions to American art will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on through her stunning aerial landscapes.

