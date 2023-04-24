Death – Obituary News : Pakistani Writer Tariq Fateh Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Writer Tariq Fateh of Pakistani origin has passed away.

Renowned Canadian author and journalist of Pakistani origin, Tarek Fateh, passed away on Monday at the age of 73. His daughter Natasha confirmed the news of his demise via Twitter, stating that Fateh had been battling a prolonged illness. Born in Karachi in 1949, Fateh had developed a close affinity with India, which often put him at odds with Pakistan.

Fateh was known for his candidness and was vocal in his opinions on terrorism and Pakistan, leading to him being a regular feature in discussions on these subjects. He had taken a strong stand against religious extremism and identified himself as a son of India. His daughter Natasha added in her tweet that his legacy among those who knew and loved him would continue.

After moving to Canada in 1987 due to concerns for his safety in Pakistan, Fateh began his career as a reporter. He later became a commentator on both radio and television and was also a popular figure on social media. Although the Fateh family hailed from Mumbai (formerly Bombay), they had migrated to Karachi where he studied biochemistry at Karachi University, but later transitioned into journalism. Fateh had spent time in jail twice during his career as a journalist in Pakistan.

Fateh’s contributions to journalism and his steadfast stance against extremism have left a lasting impact. His passing is a major loss to the journalistic community, and his legacy will always be remembered by those who knew him.