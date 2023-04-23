Death – Obituary News : “Pakistani Zoo Elephant’s Cause of Death?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of the elephant at a zoo in Pakistan is currently unknown.

Tragic News: Pakistani Elephant Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Noor Jehan, a beautiful African female elephant. Noor Jehan lived her entire life in the Pakistani Zoo and was a beloved attraction among visitors.

The Tragic Incident

Noor Jehan suffered from some health issues and was receiving medical treatment from foreign veterinarians. Unfortunately, she did not respond well and fell into a pond. Despite her efforts to pull herself out, she was unable to and required assistance from zoo staff with the help of a crane, ropes, and belts.

The incident has caused quite a stir, with people questioning the proper care of the elephants in the zoo. Animal rights groups have even joined in, blaming the zoo management for their negligence.

International Attention

Noor Jehan’s death has attracted international media and the general public’s attention, sparking debates about animal welfare and the responsibilities that come with keeping exotic animals in captivity.

We will continue to update you with the latest news regarding the cause of Noor Jehan’s death, but we ask that the privacy of the family and caretakers be respected during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Noor Jehan. You will be missed.