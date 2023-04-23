Death – Obituary News : Pakistani Zoo Elephant’s Death: What Caused It?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind the death of the elephant at the Pakistani Zoo is currently unknown.

Sad News: African Elephant Noor Jehan Passes Away at Pakistani Zoo

Introduction

Today, we bring you extremely sad news about the passing of African elephant Noor Jehan in Pakistani Zoo. This news has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many people expressing sadness and curiosity about what led to her death.

About Noor Jehan

Noor Jehan was a 17-year-old African female elephant who lived her entire life in the Pakistani Zoo. She was known for her gentle nature, attracting many visitors who loved to watch her. Tragically, Noor Jehan passed away on Saturday at the Karachi Zoo.

Cause of Death

Noor Jehan had been suffering from various health issues and was undergoing medical treatment by foreign veterinarians in Pakistan. Unfortunately, she did not respond well to the treatment and fell into a pond, unable to pull herself out. After attempts made by the staff to pull her out with the help of crane, ropes, and belts, Noor Jehan passed away.

Zoo Management Carelessness

The news of Noor Jehan’s death has stirred up anger among animal rights groups who accuse the Zoo management of being careless. This is not the first time that elephants in this zoo have suffered from health issues. A similar incident occurred last year involving an 18-year-old elephant named Madhubala.

Updates to Come

It is important to respect the privacy of Noor Jehan's caretakers and family during this difficult time.

Stay Informed

