Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I cannot rewrite the title without knowing the original title. Please provide the original title.

Who was Khader Adnan?

Khader Adnan was a Palestinian prisoner who had been imprisoned 12 times under administrative detention in Israel. He was widely noted as being a spokesman and leader in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and a member of the Palestinian reconciliation committee.

Khader Adnan’s Hunger Strike and Death

Adnan gained widespread recognition for being repeatedly held in detention by Israeli authorities. His death was announced recently after 86 days on a hunger strike. The Palestinian Prisoners Society shared the news, leaving everyone stunned.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said Adnan was found unconscious early on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, but attempts to resuscitate him failed. The IPS said Adnan had refused to undergo medical tests and treatment.

After the announcement of his death, militants fired at least three rockets from the Gaza Strip, with no one injured. Adnan had been charged with belonging to a terrorist group and provocation and had been due to stand trial this month. He was from Jenin in the occupied West Bank and had been in and out of Israeli arrest over the past two decades. Khader had been on hunger strike five times.

Khader Adnan Obituary and Funeral Details

The obituary of Khader Adnan was shared by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, leaving everyone shocked. The Prisoners Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Prisoners Society, and the prisoners’ institutions said that the Israeli Prison Service officially declared the prisoners of Adnan’s demise following his hunger strike.

The Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs also confirmed the tragic news in a statement that Adnan had been on a hunger strike for almost 86 days, demonstrating his arbitrary arrest. The prisoners were alerted of the martyrdom of Adnan, who was in extremely critical condition and at risk of dying at any moment, mainly since the Israeli authorities refused to answer his demands and disregarded him medically by placing him in a cell despite his deteriorating health after 86 days of hunger strike.

Khader Adnan’s Health Condition Before Death

Details about Khader Adnan’s health condition before his death are scarce. Israeli prison authorities said Adnan refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment. A lawyer for Adnan blamed Israel for medical negligence. Reportedly, Israel was asked to move him to a civilian hospital where he could be appropriately followed up. Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and refusal by the Israeli prison authorities. Adnan was married to Randa Mousa, who told Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency that her husband was being held in a clinic at Ramla jail in central Israel.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Palestinian Prisoner Died in Hunger Strike/