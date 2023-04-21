Death – Obituary News : Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

Introduction

Pamela Chopra, noted playback singer of “Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi” and “Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat” fame and wife of renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, breathed her last on Thursday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. She was 74 years old and had been admitted to the hospital a fortnight ago.

Survivors

Pamela is survived by her two sons – filmmaker Aditya and actor Uday Chopra.

Final Rites

The Chopra family issued a statement requesting privacy in the moment of deep sadness and gratitude for all the prayers. Pamela’s cremation took place at 11 am in Mumbai on the same day.

Condolences

Lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed Pamela’s death on his Twitter account and expressed his condolences. He described her as an intelligent, educated, warm, and witty person and appreciated her contribution to Yash Chopra’s scripts and music.

Background Information

Pamela, born as Pamela Singh, was the daughter of Indian Army officer Mohinder Singh and the cousin of yesteryear actress Simi Garewal. She married filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970 and was known for her playback singing in both Hindi and Punjabi. She had also written and produced several films.

Contributions to the Film Industry

Pamela had sung for many popular films made by Yash Chopra, including “Kabhi Kabhi” (1976), “Mujse Dosti Karoge!” (2002), and “Trishul” (1976). She was a talented and versatile singer and had won many hearts with her melodious voice.

Conclusion

Pamela Chopra’s death is a great loss to the film industry and her family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful voice, her writing and production skills and her contribution to her husband’s films.