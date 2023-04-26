Death – Obituary News : Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 94: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away at the Age of 93

The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, breathed his last on September 18, 2021, at the age of 93. He was admitted to a hospital in Mohali earlier this month due to his health complications.

Lifetime Achievements

Parkash Singh Badal was a towering figure in the Indian political horizon. He served five terms as the Chief Minister of Punjab and was one of the most revered leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, a Sikh political party in Punjab. Badal was known for his political acumen and farsightedness that helped bring stability and development to Punjab during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Badal’s political career spans over six decades, during which he played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Punjab. He was instrumental in establishing Punjab as a leading agricultural state by promoting the Green Revolution in the state. Badal’s vision and leadership also enabled the state to become a hub for manufacturing, infrastructure development, and IT services.

Cause of Death

Badal was under treatment for pneumonia and his condition had remained critical for the past few days. He breathed his last on September 18 at the hospital where he was admitted. His demise was mourned by leaders across the political spectrum, who hailed Badal as a leader who was deeply committed to the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Legacy

Parkash Singh Badal was a towering figure in Indian politics and his contributions to the development and progress of Punjab will be remembered forever. He was a leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his state and his people, and his passing away marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

Badal’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders to serve their people with utmost dedication and commitment. His vision and leadership will always remain a beacon of hope for the people of Punjab.

Conclusion

Parkash Singh Badal’s demise is a great loss to the country, particularly to the people of Punjab. He was a statesman, a leader, and a visionary who dedicated his life to the service of his people. Badal’s passing away marks the end of an era in Indian politics, and his contributions to the development and progress of Punjab will be remembered forever.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Parkash Singh Badal’s family, friends, and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.