Death – Obituary News : Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 94

Parkash Singh Badal – A Brief Introduction

Parkash Singh Badal was a prominent Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of Punjab five times. Born on December 8, 1927, in Punjab’s Abul Khurana town, he was one of the key figures in the state’s politics for more than six decades.

The Early Life and Political Career of Parkash Singh Badal

Badal began his political career as a sarpanch (village head) in 1947. He was first elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) in 1957 and went on to serve as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time in 1970. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian parliament) for two terms.

Badal’s Contributions to Punjab’s Development

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Badal worked hard for the development of Punjab. He was instrumental in establishing several institutions and initiatives that helped the state’s growth. Some of his notable achievements include the establishment of Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak Dev University, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ropar.

Badal’s Legacy

Badal will always be remembered for his tireless efforts to make Punjab a prosperous state. He was a leader who worked for the betterment of his people and left a lasting impact on Punjab’s political landscape.

Parkash Singh Badal Passed Away

On December 25, 2021, Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related health issues. His death has left a void in the Indian political scene, and many leaders from across the country mourned his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to Badal’s family and called him a stalwart of Indian politics.

The Nation Pays Tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

Badal’s death has been widely covered in the Indian media, and people from all walks of life have paid their respects to the leader. His contribution to the development of Punjab will always be remembered, and his efforts to create a better future for his people will continue to inspire generations to come.

In Conclusion

Parkash Singh Badal was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His death has left a void in the Indian political landscape, but his legacy will always remain. His contributions to the development of Punjab will be remembered for generations to come.