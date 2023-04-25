Death – Obituary News : Parkash Singh Badal’s Death: Age and Funeral

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When did Parkash Singh Badal pass away? What was his age and funeral arrangements?

Remembering Parkash Singh Badal: A Life of Public Service

Early Life and Political Career

Parkash Singh Badal was born on December 8, 1927 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, India. He began his political career in 1947 as the Sarpanch of his village, Badal, before rising to become Chairman of Block Samiti, Lambi. Badal was elected to Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 1957 for the first time from the Shiromani Akali Dal political party.

Leadership Roles

Badal served as a Minister for Community Development, Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries. He was a union minister in Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s government in 1977, serving as Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation. He was the Leader of the Opposition in 1972, 1980, and 2002. He was the Chief Minister of Punjab State from 1970 to 1971, from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. As the patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, he exercised a strong influence on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Accomplishments and Awards

Badal completed four terms as Punjab Chief Minister starting in 1970, which made him the youngest chief minister of an Indian state. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2015.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at a private hospital in Mohali. He had been hospitalized for several days due to breathing problems, but the exact cause of his death has not yet been made public. At the time of this report, his family was planning his final funeral arrangements, and the details were yet to be finalized.

Final Thoughts

Parkash Singh Badal’s long career in public service is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to his people. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Punjab, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.