Death – Obituary News : “Parkash Singh Badal’s Death: What Caused It?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the reason for the passing of Parkash Singh Badal? Who was Parkash Singh Badal?

Parkash Singh Badal – A Life Remembered

The news of the death of Parkash Singh Badal, the Indian political leader, has taken the world by storm. His demise has attracted the interest of many people and netizens, with his death news running at the top of the news and internet.

An Accomplished Life

Born on 8 December 1927 in Abul Khurana, Punjab, India, Parkash Singh Badal expanded his span of life to 25 April 2023, living for 95 years. He was a renowned politician and served as the 8th chief Minister of Punjab. A member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal also held the position of the 11th Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare. His political career spanned over 75 years, during which he lost assembly election for two terms.

A Painful Loss

He took his last breath on Tuesday, 25th April 2023, at a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab, India. Parkash Singh Badal had been suffering from a breathing problem and was receiving treatment at the hospital for a few days before he passed away. While the exact cause of his death is yet not revealed, rumors flooding the internet concerning his death is not accurate.

Read on to know more about the cause of his death.

Parkash Singh Badal’s death was devastating news for his family, friends, and loved ones, who are now mourning his demise and expressing their sadness for his loss. His wife had passed away in May 2011 due to cancer, leaving him to be survived by his children and grandchildren.

A Life Remembered

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes for his death, with many social media users expressing their sorrow for his demise. As per latest reports, his funeral and final events are scheduled to be held at Abul Khurana, his village on Thursday, 27 April 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences for the loss of the celebrated Indian leader, tweeting about his loss.

The world has lost an accomplished politician and a great person, but his memory will live on forever.

Cause of His Death

Despite rumors flooding the internet, the exact cause of the death of Parkash Singh Badal is yet to be revealed. No member of his family has yet confirmed the cause, and there is not much information available regarding his death. We will keep our readers updated as we receive more news from our sources concerning the cause of his death.