Death – Obituary News : “Parkash Singh Badal’s Demise: Cause of Death?”

Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Passes Away at 95

On April 25, 2023, Parkash Singh Badal, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, passed away at the age of 95. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali a few days prior due to breathing problems. Badal left behind two children, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal – who currently serves as the Chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – and a daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon. His wife, Surinder Kaur Badal, passed away in 2011 due to cancer.

Badal’s Health and Passing

According to a media bulletin from Fortis Hospital, Badal was admitted to the hospital on April 16, 2023, due to an acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. Despite being treated with medical management, including NIV and HFNC support, his respiratory condition worsened, and he was moved to the medical ICU on April 18. Unfortunately, he passed away due to his illness. The hospital expressed condolences on his death.

Who Was Parkash Singh Badal?

Badal was a prominent Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for four non-consecutive terms – from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. He was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and served as its president from 1995 to 2008 when his son Sukhbir Singh Badal replaced him. Additionally, he held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on multiple occasions. He also served as the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in the Morarji Desai ministry from 1977 to 1977.

Badal was also a significant influence on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as the patron of SAD. In recognition of his contributions to Indian politics, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in 2015.

Funeral Arrangements and National Mourning

Badal’s body will be kept at the SAD head office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, after which it will be taken to his hometown in Muktsar district. The Centre has announced two days of national mourning following the death of the SAD patriarch.

Parkash Singh Badal was a well-respected politician who dedicated his life to serving the people of Punjab. His contributions to Indian politics will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.