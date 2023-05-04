Death – Obituary News : Partnership for Suicide Treatment in Chandler Schools

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chandler Unified School District Partners with Mental Health Agency for Suicide Prevention

Suicide is a sensitive but important topic, especially for teens and families. Beginning next year, Chandler Unified School District’s partnership with a mental health agency will get kids the help they need on campus.

Right outside Perry High School, a sign marks the future of The Hope Institute of Chandler Unified. “We really wanted to give our families true options that close the lethal gap of getting a student out of thoughts of suicide,” said Brenda Vargas, director of counseling and social services at CUSD.

Rather than just responding to crisis, they’re focusing more on prevention. “I think the really important thing when we’re talking about The Hope Institute and what The Hope Institute does is they actually focus on treating thoughts of suicide,” said Lindsay Taylor, lead clinician at The Hope Institute of Chandler Unified.

During the first semester of the school year, CUSD found 395 students had suicidal thoughts through a district-wide survey. They say it can take weeks for students to get an appointment for help, and the district says this partnership will change that. “We want to get them seen within 48 hours but less than that if we can,” Taylor said.

Intensive Program for Suicide Prevention

Once a student is seen, the intensive program will last a couple of weeks. “We’re talking approximately six weeks and to be exact, 5.2 weeks and students will be out of thoughts of suicide after receiving treatment,” Vargas said.

The center will be open for students experiencing suicidal thoughts by the next school year. “We are removing every single financial barrier that could possibly exist. Our goal is that any child, any student with thoughts of suicide gets the help they need regardless if they’re uninsured or under insured,” Vargas said.

Eventually, the plan is for The Hope Institute to serve staff and the community. Another hope institute is already in the works and will serve the northern half of the district.

The Importance of Suicide Prevention

Suicide is a serious issue that affects individuals, families, and communities. In 2020, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, with over 44,000 people dying by suicide. Suicide rates have been on the rise over the last several years, and it is important for schools and communities to address the issue.

Teens are particularly vulnerable to suicidal thoughts and behaviors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10-24. It is essential for schools to have resources and programs in place to address the mental health needs of their students.

The Hope Institute’s Approach to Suicide Prevention

The Hope Institute of Chandler Unified takes a proactive approach to suicide prevention. Rather than just responding to crises, the institute focuses on treating thoughts of suicide and preventing them before they become a crisis.

The intensive program at The Hope Institute is designed to provide students with the support and resources they need to overcome suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The program lasts for a couple of weeks and is highly effective in helping students overcome their struggles.

By removing financial barriers, The Hope Institute ensures that every student who needs help can receive it. This is especially important for students who may not have access to mental health resources otherwise.

Conclusion

Chandler Unified School District’s partnership with The Hope Institute of Chandler Unified is an important step forward in suicide prevention. By providing students with the support and resources they need, the district is ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive.

It is essential for schools and communities to prioritize mental health and provide resources to those who need it. Suicide is a serious issue, but with the right resources and support, we can prevent it.

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

Source Link :Suicide crisis agency partners with Chandler Unified School District to provide treatment/