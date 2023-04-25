Death – Obituary News : Passing of Cece Burnette

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cece Burnette: Beloved Sister and Friend

Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cece Burnette, our cherished sister and friend. She brought love and joy into our lives, and her presence will be felt forever. Cece left us too soon, but we take comfort in knowing that she is in a better place now, free from pain and suffering.

Celebrating Cece’s Life

Cece Burnette will always be remembered as a kind, warm-hearted, and generous person. She touched many lives, and her memory will live on through us. We invite all those who knew and loved Cece to celebrate her life with us.

Early Life and Education

Cece was born in New York City in 1985. She grew up in a loving family and attended St. Ignatius Loyola School. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Fordham University.

Career and Accomplishments

Cece was passionate about helping others. She worked as a social worker at the Department of Social Services for over ten years. She dedicated her life to assisting families in need and making a difference in their lives.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Cece loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and trying out new recipes. She had a contagious laugh and a bright smile that lit up any room.

Final Resting Place

A private funeral service was held for Cece. She will be laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Cemetery alongside her parents.

In Loving Memory

Cece, you were taken from us too soon, and our hearts ache with sadness. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers, and your memory will live on through us. We will miss your beautiful smile, your infectious laugh, and your kind-hearted nature.

Rest in peace, our beloved sister and friend.