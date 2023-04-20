The passing of Charles-Ferdinand Nothomb has brought great sorrow to us. He was a prominent member of the @EPP and a staunch supporter of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies since its beginning. He was an astute visionary for Europe whose presence will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

The Martens Centre for European Studies recently announced the passing of Charles-Ferdinand Nothomb, a prominent figure within the European People’s Party (EPP). Nothomb was a strong advocate for European unity and the promotion of democratic values throughout his career, dedicating much of his time to advancing the objectives of the EPP.

The loss of Nothomb is deeply felt by the Martens Centre, as his support and expertise have been invaluable to the organization throughout its history. As a visionary leader, Nothomb recognized the importance of collaboration and cooperation among European nations, working tirelessly to advance the cause of a united Europe.

Nothomb’s passing is a tremendous loss for the EPP and the greater European community. His legacy will be felt for generations to come, as his devotion and dedication to his work have inspired countless others to continue the fight for European unity and democratic values.

As the Martens Centre mourns Nothomb’s passing, it extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. The organization remains committed to continuing his work and honoring his memory by advancing the principles he held dear.

The passing of Nothomb is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those who make a positive impact on our world. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who are dedicated to building a stronger, more united Europe.

Nothomb’s contributions to the EPP and the Martens Centre will forever be remembered with gratitude and admiration. As we honor his memory, we must also redouble our efforts to continue the work he so passionately pursued, ensuring that his vision for Europe becomes a reality.

