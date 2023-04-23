Death – Obituary News : Passing of Eric Sansam, Beloved Father and Spouse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Loving Father and Husband, Eric Sansam has passed away.

Saying Goodbye to Eric Sansam: A Loving Father and Husband’s Life

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Eric Sansam, a devoted husband and father who passed away on January 25, 2021. He was known for his infectious laughter, warm hugs, and kind heart, which touched the lives of many.

A Life Dedicated to Family

As a family man, Eric always put his loved ones first. He cherished his wife, Mary, and their two children, Andrew and Samantha. He was their rock, always there to support and guide them through life’s challenges. Eric’s love and commitment to his family knew no bounds, and he taught by example the true meaning of dedication and sacrifice.

A Career to Be Proud Of

Eric was also an accomplished professional who took great pride in his work. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his degree in finance. He then pursued a successful career in accounting, working for several well-respected firms throughout his life. Eric was known for his sharp mind and exceptional work ethic, which helped him achieve a long list of accomplishments and accolades throughout his career.

A Man of Many Hobbies

Outside of work and family, Eric had a wide range of hobbies that kept him active and engaged with the world around him. He loved fishing, golfing, and attending live music shows. Eric was always up for a new adventure, and he made sure to share these experiences with his loved ones whenever possible.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Eric will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and generous soul who left an indelible mark on the world around him. His love for his family and friends was boundless, and his legacy of compassion and kindness will continue to inspire those who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that Eric’s memory will live on through the many lives that he touched during his time with us.

Final Thoughts

We extend our deepest sympathies to Eric’s family during this difficult time. We hope they can find comfort in knowing that their loved one lived a life full of love, purpose, and achievement. Eric Sansam will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father and a true inspiration to all who knew him.