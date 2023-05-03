Death – Obituary News : Passing of James Keeran: Community Advocate & Award-Winning Journalist

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Keeran: Community Benefactor and Award-Winning Journalist

A Life Well-Lived

James F. Keeran, a beloved member of the Bloomington community and a renowned journalist, passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 81. Jim was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on December 1, 1941, to James Fredrickson and Anna Louise (Smock) Keeran. Throughout his life, Jim was dedicated to making a positive impact on his community and beyond, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Celebrating Jim’s Life

A Celebration of Life for James Keeran will be held at the McLean County Art Center in Bloomington on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friends, family, and community members are invited to attend and pay their respects to a man whose contributions to Bloomington will not be forgotten.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Jim’s commitment to his community was evident throughout his life. After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1963, Jim began his 37-year newspaper career in 1965 as a general assignment journalist for The Pantagraph. He spent the early part of his career working as an assistant city editor and state editor before becoming a writer in 1980. For the next nine years, Jim served as the entertainment editor before devoting the rest of his career to feature writing.

Jim’s writing skills were recognized by many, including Marquis Who’s Who, which named him a significant feature writer. He won multiple Associated Press awards for his feature writing, including first place in 1973, 1974, and 1995. He also received the Inland Daily Press Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 1978, a United Press International award in 1974, and a third-place Polly Robinson Feature Writing Award in 1991.

Jim’s contributions to the arts were equally impressive. He was a member of the Heartland Community Theater and the Community Players, where he acted, directed, and supported the local theater scene. He and his wife, Gale Burnett Keeran, established the Jim and Gale Keeran Performing Arts Endowed Fund through the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation in 2011 to support the dance association and Heartland Community Theater. Jim received the Area Arts Round Table’s Out-of-the-Box Award in 2018 for his dedication to the arts.

Jim’s passion for community service extended beyond the arts. He volunteered for numerous Bloomington-Normal organizations, including the establishment of the Gale Keeran Center for Women in honor of his late wife. He was the chairman of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Central Illinois Committee from 2013 to 2017 and founded a local Planned Parenthood of Illinois Chapter in the 1990s. He belonged to several organizations, including the Abraham Lincoln Association, the Young Men’s Club, the McLean County Arts Center, and the League of Women Voters.

A Life Well-Lived

Jim’s interests outside of the limelight included book clubs, golf, tennis, travel, cooking, and gardening. He is survived by his daughter Tracy Keeran, her children Marissa Eve and Tyler, his son Adam Keeran and his wife Cheryl, and their children Brodyn, Braxdyn, Brynlee, and Bricelynn. Jim’s long-time friend Mary Anne Schierman of Normal also survives him. Jim’s wife, Gale Burnett Keeran, passed away in 2001, and his sister, Donna Shane, passed away just hours before him in Mesa, Arizona.

Donations in Memory of Jim and Gale Keeran

Donations in memory of James and Gale Keeran can be donated to the Illinois Community Prairie Foundation, which supports various community projects and initiatives throughout the state.

