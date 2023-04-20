Death – Obituary News : “Passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Late Yash Chopra, mourned by film industry – Om Shanti”

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Pamela Chopra (affectionately known as Pam auntie), the wife of the late Yash Chopra ji. Her positive energy and admirable character impressed everyone in the film industry, and she will be missed dearly. May she rest in peace. #OmShanti

Yesterday, the film industry mourned the loss of Pamela Chopra, affectionately known as “Pam auntie.” The wife of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Pamela was widely admired for her warmth, kindness, and grace. Throughout her life, she touched the hearts of countless people with her infectious smile and positive spirit. Now, her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Pamela Chopra was born in Lahore, Pakistan in 1939. She married Yash Chopra in 1970, and the couple had two children, Aditya and Uday. Over the years, she became an integral part of the Bollywood film industry, supporting her husband’s career and playing an active role behind the scenes. She was known for her impeccable taste in fashion, as well as her passion for philanthropy. She was involved in several charitable organizations throughout her lifetime, including the Cancer Patient Aid Association and the Save the Children Foundation.

Throughout her life, Pamela Chopra was deeply devoted to her family. She was known for being a loving wife, a doting mother, and a devoted grandmother. She was also an important mentor to many young actors, filmmakers, and aspiring artists. Her generosity, kindness, and wisdom will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Many people in the film industry have expressed their condolences to Pamela Chopra’s family. Actor and director Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “Deepest condolences to Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Rani Mukherjee and the entire family on the passing of Pam aunty. She was just pure love and warmth.” Producer and director Karan Johar shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “Pam aunty was one of the strongest, loveliest, and warmest people I have known. Her smile would light up a room, and her grace and dignity were beyond compare.”

The passing of Pamela Chopra is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while we still have them. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans all over the world. May her soul rest in peace.

