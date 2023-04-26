Death – Obituary News : Passing of Qawwali Singer Aziz Nazan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Aziz Nazan’s death? The Qawwali singer has passed away.

Aziz Naza: India Loses One of its Iconic Qawwali Voices

The music industry has lost a diamond on October 8th, 1992. Aziz Naza, also known as Aziz Nazan or Abdul Aziz Kunji Markar, passed away, leaving his fans and the world in shock and disbelief. Aziz Naza was a well-known Indian playback vocalist, live performer, and music director. He had earned immense fame and respect in the industry for his contributions to the Qawwali music genre, and his renditions of classic songs like Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dheer, Sharabi, and Jhoom Barabar.

Early Life and Career

Aziz Naza’s passion for music began at an early age, and he started singing Lata Mangeshkar tunes after losing his father at the age of nine. He faced many hardships during his journey, but his love and devotion for music made him pursue his passion. He faced serious chastisement from his family members every time he was caught singing, but Aziz did not give up and maintained his singing skills.

Death Cause

Aziz Naza’s sudden demise has left the music industry and his fans in deep sorrow. His death cause was a heart attack, which occurred due to his love for tasty food, which led to serious health problems, and he became a patient with diabetes. Despite his addiction to delicious and unhealthy food, he was never hooked on booze or drugs.

Legacy

Aziz Naza’s death is a significant loss to the music industry, and he will forever be remembered for his commendable work in the industry. He has a true fan following, and his songs are still their favorite. The news of his demise has spread sadness and grief all over social media, and people are hitting search engines to gain all the information about Aziz Naza. He may have left the physical world, but his melodious voice and soulful songs will remain with us forever.

Conclusion

Aziz Naza’s journey was an inspiration to all the aspiring musicians who want to pursue their passion for music. He faced many obstacles in his career and personal life, but his determination and dedication made him a legend in the music industry. His voice and contribution to the Qawwali genre will always be cherished and remembered by his fans. May God provide peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss.