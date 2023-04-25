Death – Obituary News : Pastor Allegedly Caused 83 Deaths by Encouraging Starvation to Meet Jesus

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports, 83 individuals lost their lives after their pastor instructed them to fast until death to meet Jesus.

Kenyan Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge has caused a nationwide crisis, leading 83 of his followers to death in a mass suicide, with ten more found in shallow graves as investigators comb through the Shakahola forest (a 325-hectare tract of land in close proximity to Malindi, a coastal town). The Good News International Church, which Nthenge headed, advocated starvation or a fast to bring his followers closer to God. Such an ideology is referred to as a starve-to-death cult. Kenyan police have launched a major manhunt to root out the remaining members before their condition deteriorates further.

Several children have been identified among the dead, all of whom suffered needlessly. It is anticipated that there are still more individuals at risk within the Shakahola forest, and prompt action is necessary to prevent further fatalities. This tragedy has rocked the country and prompted President William Ruto to pledge his commitment to taking action against such unseemly religious movements, which are unacceptable in their principles and behavior.

The hospital in Malindi, which is the state-run Malindi Sub-County Hospital, is already beyond its capacity in terms of victims, and authorities face the challenge of retrieving the dead in a sustainable way. After close communication with the Kenya Red Cross, officials have secured refrigerated containers to store the dead, but this tragedy underscores a crucial problem with the practice of fringe cults in Kenya.

Hussein Khalid, the executive director of the Haki Africa rights group, has urged the authorities to conduct a further search so that survivors can be recovered promptly. According to him, “Each day that passes by there is very high possibility that more are dying… The horror that we have seen over the last four days is traumatizing.” It is a circumstance that many could not imagine encountering, even in their darkest dreams.

As the Kenyan authorities strive to uncover the true dimension of the “Shakahola Forest Massacre,” important questions have emerged about how the cult was able to operate unnoticed despite Nthenge’s previous brushes with the law. The televangelist was arrested in 2017 for “radicalisation” when he urged families not to send their children to school as education was not something the Bible accepted. He was arrested again after two children died because of starvation in their parents’ custody.

Such cults have been detrimental in Kenya, with rogue pastors pushing unconscionable ideas, often with fatal results. The Kenya Red Cross stated that 212 individuals were noted missing in Malindi of which only two had been reunited with their families. As such, the situation calls for stricter regulations of such cults, and the Kenyan government must enact those measures not to repeat this tragedy.