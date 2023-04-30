Death – Obituary News : Pastor Forbis Kivett Passes Away at Unity Wesleyan Church

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Forbis Kivett, a beloved pastor of Unity Wesleyan Church, has passed away. His obituary has been noted as a tribute to his life and legacy.

Announcing the Passing of Pastor Forbis Kivett

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Pastor Forbis Kivett. He departed from this world to be with his Heavenly Father late yesterday evening. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

A Life Well-Lived

Pastor Kivett lived a life that touched the hearts of many. He was a devoted servant of God, a cherished friend, and a respected member of the community. His unwavering reliability and commitment to his faith were truly inspiring.

Those who knew him best will remember him for his kind and compassionate spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it most. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on this earth.

Remembering Pastor Kivett

As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and pastor, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Raynita and the rest of the Kivett family are going through a trying time, and they could use all the support they can get.

We understand that this news may be difficult to process, and we encourage everyone to take the time they need to grieve in their own way. Pastor Kivett will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on through the love and compassion he showed to those around him.

A Call for Compassion

During this trying time, we ask that you respect the Kivett family’s privacy. They have requested that they be given the space they need to grieve and come to terms with their loss.

However, we also ask that you show compassion and understanding to those who are struggling with this news. This loss will be felt by many, and we must come together to support one another during this difficult time.

A Final Tribute

Rest in peace, Pastor Forbis Kivett. Your unwavering faith and compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew you. We take comfort in knowing that you are now celebrating with your Heavenly Father in paradise.

We will continue to keep Raynita and the rest of the Kivett family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.