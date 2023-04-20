Death – Obituary News : Patch the Pirate composer Ron Hamilton passes away

The PCC community is deeply sorrowed to learn about Ron Hamilton’s demise, who was popularly known as Patch the Pirate among innumerable children. Ron’s unparalleled music and composition skills for Christian children’s entertainment made him a visionary personality. It was an honor for Pensacola Christian College to have Ron as a part of its community.

Ron Hamilton’s journey as a musician began in the late 1960s while he was still in college. He was diagnosed with cancer at the time, and it was then that he wrote his first song, “I See Jesus.” The song was a reflection of his faith and his trust in God despite his circumstances. This would become a recurring theme in much of his music.

After completing his studies, Ron Hamilton began his career as a musician, working with churches and producing music for children. This led to the creation of his most famous character, Patch the Pirate. Patch was a lovable character who went on adventures and taught children important Biblical principles through fun and engaging music.

The success of Patch the Pirate led to the creation of a full-fledged ministry around the character. Ron Hamilton and his team traveled the country, performing concerts and teaching children about God’s love. The ministry became a staple in many churches and Christian homes, and Ron’s impact on the lives of countless children cannot be overstated.

Ron Hamilton’s music was not limited to children’s music, however. He wrote many songs for adults, including hymns and contemporary Christian music. His music has been performed by some of the biggest names in Christian music, including the Gaither Vocal Band.

Ron Hamilton’s influence on Christian music is difficult to overstate. His music has inspired generations of Christians, and his legacy will continue for many years to come. His dedication to his faith and his commitment to using his talents to glorify God have set an example for Christians everywhere.

Although Ron Hamilton’s passing is certainly a loss for the Christian community, his spirit lives on through his music. His commitment to sharing the love of God through music has impacted millions of lives, and his message of hope and faith will continue to inspire people for generations to come. The PCC family is grateful for the privilege of having Ron as a member of their community, and they will honor his memory by continuing to share his music and message with the world.

The PCC family is saddened to hear of the passing of Ron Hamilton, known by countless children as Patch the Pirate. Ron’s legacy as a visionary musician and composer of Christian children’s music is unparalleled. Pensacola Christian College was privileged to have Ron as a… pic.twitter.com/XeN43jH5aW — Pensacola Christian College (@ConnectPCC) April 20, 2023

