Death – Obituary News : “Patch the Pirate Creator Ron Hamilton Passes Away”

The passing of Ron Hamilton, fondly known as Patch the Pirate to many children, deeply saddens the PCC family. His imprint as an innovative musician and creator of Christian music for children is unmatched. It was an honor for Pensacola Christian College to count Ron among its ranks.

Pensacola Christian College feels privileged to have had Ron as a cherished friend and collaborator. His unwavering commitment to spreading the love and teachings of Christ through his music was evident in every note he played and every melody he composed.

Ron’s imprint on the world of Christian music is immeasurable. His songs, such as “The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything” and “Jubilee” have become anthems for a generation of children growing up in the faith. His ability to weave stories and themes of faith into catchy melodies and sing-along choruses was a true gift.

Beyond his musical talents, Ron was a kind and gentle soul, always willing to lend a listening ear or a word of encouragement. His dedication to his family, faith, and music will be forever remembered by those who knew and loved him.

While Ron’s passing is certainly a loss, his music and message of God’s love will live on for generations to come. His influence can be found not just in the countless children who grew up singing his songs, but in the countless artists and musicians he inspired throughout his career. His spirit and legacy will continue to inspire and uplift for years to come.

In honor of Ron’s life and contributions to Christian music, Pensacola Christian College is dedicated to preserving his legacy and continuing his work through its music program. Ron’s impact on the world of Christian music cannot be overstated, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Patch the Pirate. Thank you for your music, your message, and your unwavering dedication to spreading the love of Christ throughout the world.

