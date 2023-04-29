Death – Obituary News : Patty Raynes Death and Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Death of Manhattan Socialite Patty Raynes

Introduction

Patty Raynes, a well-known Manhattan socialite, was found dead in her Wellington, Florida home on April 27, 2023. Her sudden death has left many wondering what could have caused the demise of this beloved member of high society.

Who Was Patty Raynes?

Patty Raynes was born into a wealthy family and was the eldest child of the late oil magnate Marvin Davis. She was known for her participation in horse competitions on Long Island, charity parties, and her friendship with Ricky and Kathy Hilton. Raynes was also a role model for the Carrington family in Aaron Spelling’s enduring drama “Dynasty.” She was happily married to her husband, Martin J. Raynes, a New York real estate developer. Despite her family’s immense wealth, Patty was known for her humility and kind-hearted nature.

The Cause of Patty Raynes’ Death

Patty Raynes was admitted to the hospital last week because she was having trouble breathing due to her severe asthma, according to a spokesman. Authorities have not released a cause of death, but her family believes she died from asthma-related problems. Her sudden death has left many in shock, and the high society community is mourning her loss.

Patty Raynes’ Obituary

Patty Raynes’ mother, Barbara Davis, broke the news of her daughter’s passing, stating, “On behalf of the Davis family, we are heartbroken by the untimely passing of our dear Patty Davis Raynes. I’m devastated to share that my daughter passed away earlier today after suffering from an asthma infection. Patty left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and respect for privacy during this unimaginable time.”

Funeral Arrangements

The date for Patty Raynes’ funeral has not been communicated by the family, but it is expected to be a private affair for close family and friends.

Conclusion

The sudden death of Patty Raynes has left a void in the high society community. She was known for her kind-hearted nature and her participation in various charitable events. Her family and friends are mourning her loss, and they ask for privacy during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.