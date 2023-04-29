Death – Obituary News : Patty Raynes’ Death and Funeral: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Patty Raynes has passed away, and her cause of death has been announced. Her obituary and funeral arrangements have also been shared.

Tragic Death of Manhattan Socialite Patty Raynes Shocks the Nation

The sudden death of Patty Raynes, a well-known Manhattan socialite, has sent shockwaves through the community. Raynes was found dead at her Wellington, Florida home on April 27, 2023 by her housekeeper. The news has left her family and friends devastated.

Early Life and Background

Patty Raynes was born into a wealthy family and did not have to work to earn money. She was the eldest child of the late oil magnate Marvin Davis and served as one of the role models for the Carrington family in Aaron Spelling’s enduring drama “Dynasty.”

Personal Life and Achievements

The Hamptons socialite Patty Raynes was well known for her participation in horse competitions on Long Island, charity parties, and friendship with Ricky and Kathy Hilton. She was happily married to her husband, Martin J. Raynes, a New York real estate developer. Raynes was referred to by friends as “a sweet persona with a heart of gold.” She was also really humble despite her family being extremely wealthy.

Cause of Death

Manhattan socialite Patty Raynes was admitted to the hospital last week because she was having trouble breathing due to her severe asthma. The authorities haven’t released a cause of death, but her family believes she died from asthma-related problems.

Obituary

Patty Raynes’ mother, Barbara Davis, while breaking the news said;“On behalf of the Davis family, we are heartbroken by the untimely passing of our dear Patty Davis Raynes. I’m devastated to share that my daughter passed away earlier today after suffering from an asthma infection. Patty left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and respect for privacy during this unimaginable time.”

Funeral Arrangements

The date for Patty Raynes funeral is yet to be communicated by the family. We ask that the public respects the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

It is a tragedy to lose such a kind-hearted and generous person like Patty Raynes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.