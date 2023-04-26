Death – Obituary News : “Paul McNally Passed Away: Funeral Plans Announced”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul McNally, a widely respected individual, has passed away. Funeral arrangements are currently being planned to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his impact on those who knew him. McNally will be missed by many, including his loved ones, colleagues, and community members. May his memories be cherished and his legacy continued by those who knew him.

Paul McNally Passes Away: An Obituary

On April 23rd, 2023, Paul McNally passed away under strange circumstances, leaving behind a family who loved him dearly. He was a devoted husband to Andrea, a loving father to Chloe, a cherished son to Patricia and Andy, and a beloved brother to Christopher, Emma, and Jennifer. His loss has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him best, and he will be missed deeply.

Funeral Arrangements

The remains of Paul will be moved from his family home to St. Paul’s Church on Saturday, April 29, at 2:45 p.m. Those who wish to pay their respects can do so at his family home until then. The remains will lay in rest at the church beginning at 3 p.m. until the Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m.

Requiem Mass and Cremation

The Requiem Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Church, and the cremation will take place at the Roselawn Crematorium after the service. Family and friends are welcome to attend both, but please note that attendance may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Impact of Paul’s Passing

Paul’s loss will be felt profoundly by those closest to him. His bereaved husband, daughter, mother, father, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and the entirety of his extended family circle will experience a terrible sense of grief. Despite the pain of their loss, they take comfort in knowing that Paul touched the hearts of so many during his life and will be remembered fondly for years to come.