Death – Obituary News : “Paul Miller Passes Away: Fox Obituary Reports Death Cause” (59 characters)

Paul Miller Remembered: A Tribute to a Beloved Member of the Northfield RSL Family

Unexpected Loss On a fateful day, while hiking the Kokoda Track, beloved member of the Northfield RSL family, Paul Miller, passed away unexpectedly. His death has left the local veteran community in a state of acute shock.



A Fundraising Trip for See Differently with the Royal Society for the Blind’s Operation K9 Program Paul was participating in a trip organized by Operation Unity South Australia to raise funds for the See Differently with the Royal Society for the Blind’s Operation K9 program that matches service dogs with veterans. This program, as well as Soldier On Australia, work tirelessly to support local veterans.



A Tragic Accident On their return journey, Paul was involved in a vehicle accident which ultimately resulted in his death. The veteran community is deeply saddened by this tragedy.



A Tribute to an Extraordinary Man Paul Miller was a much-loved member of the Northfield RSL and was known for his unwavering commitment to his fellow veterans. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

